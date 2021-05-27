Redbox Expands Redbox Free Live TV With Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment's Crackle Content

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, has teamed with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) to add Crackle to Redbox Free Live TV. At launch, the channel features popular programming including Cold Blood, Crown Vic, Grand Isle, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, and Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story among many other titles.

Redbox adds Crackle Content to Free Live TV Service

With nearly 100 channels including three Redbox channels designed and programmed for movie lovers everywhere, Free Live TV features a growing lineup of movies and television, news, lifestyle, and sports entertainment programming available to enjoy for free. Free Live TV is available on Redbox.com , Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, and Chromecast.

"The Crackle team is enthusiastic about partneringÂ with Redbox, a brand that is so well known for convenient entertainment delivery," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We are proud to bring Crackle's premium offering of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters, and classic TV series to the Redbox Free Live TV audience. This agreementÂ adds an important new consumer touchpoint for Crackle Plus on a very important FAST platform."

"As we continue to expand Free Live TV, we're committed to creating a great experience for our customers with a range of entertainment we know they will enjoy, available across their favorite devices," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. "We're pleased to add Crackle Plus to our channel lineup and deliver more great movies, television and original entertainment to audiences for free."

Redbox has been a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades delivering choice and value to customers and partners across physical and digital channels. Redbox delivers entertainment to 40 million customers across multiple entertainment windows including film distribution, premium video on demand (PVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America's leading destination for new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has AVOD rights to over 11,000 films and 22,000 episodes of television series. Crackle Plus networks premiere at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Halcyon Television, Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted division and APlus Productions. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

