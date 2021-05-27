Walmart: The Bull and the Bear

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walmart: The Bull and the Bear

Walmart is getting too big in a crowded market, which intensifies competition

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial) had a strong first quarter for 2021 as brick-and-mortar retailers began seeing increased foot traffic compared to 2020.

Nonetheless, its shares have lagged behind competitors and the overall market. Walmart's shares have gained 14.5% over the previous 12 months compared to the 41% gain of Target (TGT) shares and the 96% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Could the stock be a good value at current levels? Not necessarily, in my opinion. I think there's both a bull case and a bear case for Walmart's shares.

The bull

First, let's take a close look at the bull case. Walmart is riding the merging of offline and online sales, which accelerated during the pandemic.

"The pandemic drove innovation for Walmart's marketplace app, specifically for curbside and delivery ordering, which was enriched by first-party insights amassed from years of offline and in-store loyalty," says Brent Ramos, director of product search at Adswerve. "This drove a seamless app-based experience with masterful digital storytelling. Now that shoppers are coming back in-store to shop, the consumer path is only strengthened and it is being felt in retail earnings. I expect the company to continue growing its digital strategy in tandem with what customers want to see, and Walmart's strong quarter is evidence of that success."

Kunal Chopra, the CEO at Kaspien (another analyst I follow) is on the same page: "With Walmart opening up the floodgates for 3Ps, it has signaled that it is serious about growth in eCommerce, more specifically wanting to give customers a wide assortment of selection that comes with more sellers on the platform," he says. "This is good news for sellers that Walmart has a large customer base and presents an opportunity for sellers to monetize the channel."

The bear

On the other hand, Walmart has a real growth problem. Quo Vadis Capital President John Zolidis thinks that the company's recent efforts to recast itself as a fintech incubator, health care provider, venture capital player and subscription service (via Walmart+) ignore the reality that all these efforts are miniature relative to the size base of the business. "We continue to believe that "alternative profit pools" and Walmart Plus are unlikely ever to be material," he says.

Meanwhile, Zolidis points to weak comp numbers in a couple of product categories, like grocery and Health and Wellness. He further thinks that Walmart's strong Q1 results are due to transitory factors like stimulus check spending, and he notes that e-commerce overall and online grocery continues to lose money many years after reaching scale.

While it's unclear which side is right, one thing is clear in my opinion:I think Walmart is a too-big player in a crowded market, which intensifies competition.

Disclosure: No positions

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment