Dollar General Beats Earnings Expectations

Dollar General Corp. ( DG, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 earnings results before the opening bell on May 27. The discount retailer surpassed earnings and revenue expectations thanks to positive contributions from the new stores.

The company's stock dropped 1.5% to $203 per share in pre-market trading.

A rundown of the quarter

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retail chain posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, which exceeded the adjusted EPS of $2.56 reported in the year-ago period. Analysts had anticipated adjusted EPS of $2.16.

The company booked quarterly revenue of $8.4 billion, which remained flat as compared to the previous year but surpassed estimated sales of $8.23 billion. The company witnessed increased customer demand for lower-priced cereals, vegetables and other essentials due to low employment and falling household income amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative expenses surged to 22% of sales compared to 20.5% of sales in the year-ago quarter, as Coronavirus-related costs in the form of additional wages and incentive compensation more than offset an increase in net sales. The company said its upcoming earnings will be adversely impacted as it plans to pass these costs along to shareholders rather than implementing cost-saving measures or otherwise absorbing the costs.

Operating profit came in at $908.9 million, which reflected a growth of 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Comparable store sales declined 4.6% in the reported quarter due to a decline in customer traffic, which was partially offset by increase in average transaction amount. By contrast, the company experienced strong performance in the Seasonal, Apparel and Home categories, but the same was more than negated by a decline in the Consumables category. CEO Todd Vasos had the following to say:

"We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2021, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to supporting our customers, communities, and each other. As a testament to their efforts, our first-quarter results exceeded our expectations, reflecting strong underlying performance across the business, which we believe was enhanced by the most recent round of government stimulus payment."

During the first quarter, Dollar General opened approximately 260 new stores, remodelled 543 stores and repositioned 33 stores. Looking back, throughout 2020, the company opened approximately 1,000 new stores, remodelled 1,670 stores and repositioned 110 stores.

Financials and dividend payment

Dollar General had cash and cash equivalents of $688 million at the quarter's end.

The company bought back 5 million shares for $1 billion during the quarter. The average price spent per share was $201.74.

The board of directors announced the next cash dividend of 42 cents per share, which will be payable to shareholders on or before July 20.

Outlook

Dollar General has issued fiscal 2021 guidance. The company projects sales growth to fall within the -1% to 1% range. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $9.50 and $10.20. Comps are anticipated to decline by around 3% to 5%. The company also estimated that its capital spending would fall within the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

The retailer has issued store growth outlook for fiscal 2021. The company said it plans to complete 2,900 real estate projects, which includes rolling out 1,050 new outlets, modernizing 1,750 stores and repositioning 100 stores.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

