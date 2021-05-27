Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FibroGen, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) (âFibroGenâ) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021, inclusive (the âClass Periodâ).



Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 11, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Its most advanced product is roxadustat (âRoxaâ), an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase activity that acts by stimulating the bodyâs natural pathway for red cell production.

The Class Period commences on October 18, 2017 when FibroGen announced that the China Food and Drug Administration had accepted its new drug application (âNDAâ) for Roxa based on two Phase 3 studies in China, âone study in CKD [chronic kidney disease] comparing roxadustat against a branded epoetin alfa[] and one study in CKD non-dialysis comparing roxadustat against placebo.â Both studies had âmet their primary efficacy endpoints with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.â

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a press release that revealed that FibroGenâs previously disclosed safety data included undisclosed post-hoc changes to the stratification factors and did not include analyses based on the pre-specified stratification factors. As a result of these changes, the complaint alleges that FibroGen was forced to concede that Roxa, contrary to prior representations, did not reduce the risk of cardiovascular events or hospitalization as compared to a currently approved anemia injection used as a control based on pre-specified stratification factors. Following this news, FibroGenâs stock price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) based on the safety data from FibroGenâs two Phase 3 trials in China, any safety data obtained from the global Phase 3 trials would require post-hoc changes to the stratification factors to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationâs (âFDAâ) requirements; (2) FibroGenâs disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the Roxa global Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (3) FibroGenâs analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors resulted in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (4) based on these analyses, FibroGen could not conclude that Roxa reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (5) as a result, FibroGen faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for Roxa as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendantsâ statements about FirboGenâs business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

FibroGen investors may, no later than June 11, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.Â A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.Â In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class memberâs claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.Â Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

