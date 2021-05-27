Schneider Cross-Dock team earns the highest level of service award from John Deere

Green Bay, Wis., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cross-Dock Team in Grapevine, Texas,Â at Schneider,Â (: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services,Â recently achieved John DeereâsÂ highest supplierÂ rating,Â earning Partner Status through the customerâs Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.Â Â

Suppliers who participate in the AE program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technicalÂ supportÂ and wavelength (measure of responsiveness).Â John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.Â

âI amÂ incrediblyÂ proud of the accomplishments our team made thisÂ past year,â saidÂ JohnÂ Bozec,Â Senior Vice President, Schneider. âWhen faced withÂ challengesÂ fromÂ the pandemic, our team was able to provide the bestÂ possibleÂ serviceÂ and maintain excellent communication withÂ ourÂ drivers and our customer.âÂ

The Schneider teamÂ improved upon overall serviceÂ resultsÂ andÂ maintainedÂ 99 percent on-time delivery to over 212 Deere dealerships in Texas, KanasÂ and Oklahoma.Â Â

