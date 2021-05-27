Logo
Schneider Cross-Dock team earns the highest level of service award from John Deere

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Schneider team exceeded customer expectations despite challenges of the pandemic

Green Bay, Wis., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cross-Dock Team in Grapevine, Texas,Â at Schneider,Â (: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services,Â recently achieved John DeereâsÂ highest supplierÂ rating,Â earning Partner Status through the customerâs Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.Â Â 

Suppliers who participate in the AE program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technicalÂ supportÂ and wavelength (measure of responsiveness).Â John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.Â 

âI amÂ incrediblyÂ proud of the accomplishments our team made thisÂ past year,â saidÂ JohnÂ Bozec,Â Senior Vice President, Schneider. âWhen faced withÂ challengesÂ fromÂ the pandemic, our team was able to provide the bestÂ possibleÂ serviceÂ and maintain excellent communication withÂ ourÂ drivers and our customer.âÂ 

The Schneider teamÂ improved upon overall serviceÂ resultsÂ andÂ maintainedÂ 99 percent on-time delivery to over 212 Deere dealerships in Texas, KanasÂ and Oklahoma.Â Â 

Learn more aboutÂ SchneiderÂ and the companyâsÂ competitive shipping and transportation solutions.Â 

Â About SchneiderÂ 

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneiderâs solutions includeÂ RegionalÂ andÂ Long-HaulÂ Truckload,Â Expedited,Â Dedicated,Â Bulk,Â Intermodal,Â Brokerage,Â Warehousing,Â Supply Chain Management,Â Port LogisticsÂ andÂ Logistics Consulting.Â 

WithÂ $4.6Â billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85Â years. The companyâs digital marketplace,Â Schneider FreightPowerÂ®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight â Always Delivering, Always Ahead.Â 

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.Â 

Source: Schneider SNDRÂ 

-END-Â 

Kara LeitermanSchneider [email protected]

