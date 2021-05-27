Logo
MACOM to Participate in the International Microwave Symposium 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (âMACOMâ) a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it will attend the International Microwave Symposium 2021 (IMS) in Atlanta, Georgia, June 7 â 10. Members of MACOMâs engineering, applications and sales teams will be available at Booth #2021 to answer product-related questions.

Further, the company will host eight virtual live demonstrations and four virtual technical talks during the week of IMS. Live demonstrations will be scheduled with MACOM customers June 7 â 10, 2021. The live demonstrations and technical talks will be hosted by MACOMâs high-performance RF design, product management and applications engineering teams. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. To schedule a demo or attend a technical talk, please contact MACOM sales or email [email protected].

High-Performance Discretes:

DEMO #1: MACOM KV CAPSâ¢: Industry's Highest Voltage Semiconductor-Based Capacitor:This demonstration will showcase MACOMâs KV CAPS product line being used in a simulated medical application.

DEMO #2: Industry Highest Power Switch and Driver in a Plastic Surface Mount Package for Military Applications: This demonstration showcases the innovative design and performance of a surface mount, PIN-Diode SP4T switch and a PIN Diode Driver for military applications.

RF Power Offerings - MACOM PURE CARBIDEâ¢:

DEMO #3: Demonstrating 3kW Power from a Single Device GaN-on-SiC Amplifier: This demonstration showcases the highest power in the industry from a single device at 1GHz. The demonstration will highlight amplifier performance of 3kW of pulsed power at 1030MHz, with efficiency over 67%.

DEMO #4: Demonstrating High Efficiency at 3.1GHz to 3.5GHz with a 100W Power Amplifier: This demonstration shows high efficiency performance of GaN-on-SiC for S-Band applications over the 3.1GHz to 3.5GHz frequency band.

DEMO #5: Demonstrating Ultra-Wideband 25W Matched Performance: This demonstration will highlight a 25W power amplifier over the 30MHz to 2.7GHz frequency range. Showcasing wideband performance, the amplifier features a 50 Î© Input Match and is housed in a standard QFN package.

DEMO #6: Demonstrating Industry Leading DPD Performance at 400MHz for 5G mMIMO applications: This demonstration shows the capability of correcting a 110 W Doherty power amplifier designed for Massive MIMO applications for band 78, using digital pre-distortion over a wide instantaneous bandwidth of 400MHz.

Millimeter Wave Portfolio:

DEMO #7: Demonstrating 5G 28GHz Tx/Rx Front-End Module Capabilities: This demonstration will showcase MACOMâs capability in mmWave FEMs using mixed technologies to deliver optimum performance for 5G applications.

DEMO #8: Demonstrating High Performance MMIC Power Amplifiers for Ka-Band: This demonstration will combine two 6W DIE power amplifiers on an evaluation board for a total output power of 12W for Ka-Band applications.

IMS Live Technical Talks (Tech Talks) Include:

TECH TALK #1: PCB Design for MMIC Amplifiers: In this presentation, MACOM will cover three fundamental PCB design considerations critical for achieving optimal performance â device grounding, thermal considerations and arrangement of bias feeds for amplifiers.

TECH TALK #2: Demonstration and Application of MACOM PURE CABRIDE Products: In this presentation, MACOM will highlight the high power, efficiency and broadband operation of MACOMâs GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers along with the companion power management integrated circuit (PMIC).

TECH TALK #3: Hybrid and MMIC-Based Limiters: In this presentation, MACOM will show the technical merits of its broad portfolio of limiter diodes, limiter modules and proprietary AlGaAs PIN diode limiter technology.

TECH TALK #4: AlGaAs W-Band, High Frequency packaging, High Power Switches: In this presentation, MACOM will highlight the technical merits of MACOMâs patented AlGaAs technology while highlighting the performance of AlGaAs-based product lines covering 2-40GHz Limiter, mmW Power, mmW SMT and W-Band components.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

OR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

North Americas â Phone: +1.800.366.2266
Europe â Phone: +353.21.244.6400
Japan â Phone: +81.3.5472.1609
China â Phone: +86.21.2407.1588

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005270/en/

