MACOM to Participate in the International Microwave Symposium 2021

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (âMACOMâ) a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it will attend the International Microwave Symposium 2021 (IMS) in Atlanta, Georgia, June 7 â 10. Members of MACOMâs engineering, applications and sales teams will be available at Booth #2021 to answer product-related questions.

Further, the company will host eight virtual live demonstrations and four virtual technical talks during the week of IMS. Live demonstrations will be scheduled with MACOM customers June 7 â 10, 2021. The live demonstrations and technical talks will be hosted by MACOMâs high-performance RF design, product management and applications engineering teams. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. To schedule a demo or attend a technical talk, please contact MACOM sales or email [email protected].

High-Performance Discretes:

DEMO #1: MACOM KV CAPSâ¢: Industry's Highest Voltage Semiconductor-Based Capacitor:This demonstration will showcase MACOMâs KV CAPS product line being used in a simulated medical application.

DEMO #2: Industry Highest Power Switch and Driver in a Plastic Surface Mount Package for Military Applications: This demonstration showcases the innovative design and performance of a surface mount, PIN-Diode SP4T switch and a PIN Diode Driver for military applications.

RF Power Offerings - MACOM PURE CARBIDEâ¢:

DEMO #3: Demonstrating 3kW Power from a Single Device GaN-on-SiC Amplifier: This demonstration showcases the highest power in the industry from a single device at 1GHz. The demonstration will highlight amplifier performance of 3kW of pulsed power at 1030MHz, with efficiency over 67%.

DEMO #4: Demonstrating High Efficiency at 3.1GHz to 3.5GHz with a 100W Power Amplifier: This demonstration shows high efficiency performance of GaN-on-SiC for S-Band applications over the 3.1GHz to 3.5GHz frequency band.

DEMO #5: Demonstrating Ultra-Wideband 25W Matched Performance: This demonstration will highlight a 25W power amplifier over the 30MHz to 2.7GHz frequency range. Showcasing wideband performance, the amplifier features a 50 Î© Input Match and is housed in a standard QFN package.

DEMO #6: Demonstrating Industry Leading DPD Performance at 400MHz for 5G mMIMO applications: This demonstration shows the capability of correcting a 110 W Doherty power amplifier designed for Massive MIMO applications for band 78, using digital pre-distortion over a wide instantaneous bandwidth of 400MHz.

Millimeter Wave Portfolio:

DEMO #7: Demonstrating 5G 28GHz Tx/Rx Front-End Module Capabilities: This demonstration will showcase MACOMâs capability in mmWave FEMs using mixed technologies to deliver optimum performance for 5G applications.

DEMO #8: Demonstrating High Performance MMIC Power Amplifiers for Ka-Band: This demonstration will combine two 6W DIE power amplifiers on an evaluation board for a total output power of 12W for Ka-Band applications.

IMS Live Technical Talks (Tech Talks) Include:

TECH TALK #1: PCB Design for MMIC Amplifiers: In this presentation, MACOM will cover three fundamental PCB design considerations critical for achieving optimal performance â device grounding, thermal considerations and arrangement of bias feeds for amplifiers.

TECH TALK #2: Demonstration and Application of MACOM PURE CABRIDE Products: In this presentation, MACOM will highlight the high power, efficiency and broadband operation of MACOMâs GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers along with the companion power management integrated circuit (PMIC).

TECH TALK #3: Hybrid and MMIC-Based Limiters: In this presentation, MACOM will show the technical merits of its broad portfolio of limiter diodes, limiter modules and proprietary AlGaAs PIN diode limiter technology.

TECH TALK #4: AlGaAs W-Band, High Frequency packaging, High Power Switches: In this presentation, MACOM will highlight the technical merits of MACOMâs patented AlGaAs technology while highlighting the performance of AlGaAs-based product lines covering 2-40GHz Limiter, mmW Power, mmW SMT and W-Band components.

