Distribution Business Takes 7 Shops to Celebros Search by Bridgeline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a family-owned distribution business has chosen Celebros Search for seven of its online stores.

This business has a solid history of success serving multiple professional channels, including rehabilitation, health and wellness, spa, massage and beauty. They have earned a reputation as one of Americaâs most capable and reliable distributors. Their relationships with vendors in the industry gives them access to a multitude of products as well as exclusive offerings.

Unfortunately, the business was receiving many customer complaints about not finding the products they were looking for on different websites. The business realized it would have taken a lot of technical work to tweak the results. Instead, they decided to trust Celebros to improve their site search capabilities and increase their online revenue.

âThis is a perfect example of how Celebros can help alleviate consumer frustration online,â said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. âWe have the tools to improve eCommerce site search, and weâre super excited that this business trusted us to implement them.âÂ 

About Bridgeline DigitalÂ 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visitÂ www.bridgeline.comÂ or call (800) 603-9936.
Â 
Contact:Â 
Jeremy LaDuqueÂ 
EVP of MarketingÂ 
Bridgeline DigitalÂ 
[email protected]Â 

