Amerant Partners with Marstone to Offer Customer-Centric Digital Wealth Management Solutions

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced its partnership with leading digital wealth management technology firm Marstone, Inc.



With this partnership, Marstoneâs platform will help empower Amerant customers to fully understand their financial position, plans and outlook, while benefiting from high-touch relationship management, which is expected to improve banking relationships further. Coupled with industry-leading technology, Amerant customers can trust their experience will be a truly proactive and personal one.

âAt Amerant, our clients seek sophisticated, personalized and collaborative experiences that strengthen the trust between them, our Company and their relationship managers,â said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. âMarstoneâs digital-first platform will enable us to build holistic relationships with our customers and efficiently provide them the online tools, quality service and customized programs theyâre seeking. In Marstone, we found a partner that also lives by a customer-first philosophy that we believe will enable us to meet the changing needs a customer may have along their financial journey.â

âAs the banking industry rapidly transformed due to the pandemic, we consistently heard that digital wealth solutions were essential to attract and retain clients â especially with an audience that desires meaningful relationships with their bank to ensure they get a panoramic view of all their opportunities for future growth,â said Margaret J. Hartigan, Co-founder and CEO of Marstone. âFinancial institutions need to be able to offer turnkey solutions to customers while simultaneously creating cost-efficiencies for themselves and Amerant was quick to see the benefits Marstone provides to both end-customers and our banking partners alike.â

Amerant provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. As of Q1 2021, Amerant surpassed $2 billion in AUM and believes that it will continue to grow AUM as a result of the continuation of the companyâs client-focused and relationship-centric strategy, which will now include its partnership with Marstone.

About Amerant

Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the âBankâ), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers â 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstoneâs partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute's FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

