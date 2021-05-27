Dustin Brown Joins Slinger Bag Ambassador Team

BALTIMORE, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag ( SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced the signing of Jamaican-German tennis pro, Dustin Brown, as a brand ambassador.



Brown joins a burgeoning roster of tennis talent affiliated to Slinger Bag, that also includes doubles legends the Bryan Brothers, former world number two Tommy Haas, legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and recently announced world renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Dustin turned pro in 2002, but really grabbed the tennis headlines in 2014 and 2015 when he caused huge upsets by defeating Rafael Nadal twice, once at the Halle Open and later at Wimbledon. He is one of only two tennis players to remain undefeated against Rafael Nadal in multiple matches, holding a 2-0 career record against the all-time great.

Dustinâs highest career ranking for singles was 64 in 2016, and he was part of the inaugural group of players to compete in UTS, where he was given the moniker âthe Artistâ. On court, he is renowned for his creativity, technique, speed, and entertaining playing style, delighting in pleasing crowds with his trademark trick shots. He also competed for Germany in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

âI love everything that Slinger Bag stands for as a product and brand. For me, tennis has always been about expressing myself on the court,â said Dustin about joining Slinger as a brand ambassador. âAs a player, I rely on my creativity, and practicing with the Slinger Bag enables me to work on anything I dream up.â

âGrowing up, I didnât always have someone to play tennis with when I wanted to. But with the Slinger Bag, the entire tennis experience, whether it is hitting with a friend or training for a match, is reimagined. It is the perfect playing partner and I think will help to encourage the next generation of players to bring some more creativity to the court.â

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag said, âDustin is a great player and, as a natural entertainer, brings a real breath of fresh air to the world of pro tennis. Heâs a keen advocate for growing the game and we are delighted to be working so closely with him. He will be actively involved in a wide variety of brand promotional activity, including PAs, press events and demos in and around the world of tennis. He will also continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with a Slinger Bag on court as a user.â

This proprietary Slinger Bag design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes. Players can control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle. It is also impressively affordable.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries and to sign up to receive corporate updates visit www.slingerbagir.com , contact [email protected] or 443-407-7564.

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Russia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, [email protected], at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in U.S & CANADA contact the US Slinger Bag Press Office, Brenna Byrne at UpRoar PR,Â [email protected] Â 312-607-8117.Â

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: [email protected]

About Slinger BagÂ®: SlingerÂ® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger(R) enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger(R) is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger(R) Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag(R) has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger(R) is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger(R) Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are âforward-lookingâ statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Companyâs products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Companyâs most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment