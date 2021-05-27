Roku Inks First Ever Pay-One Window Rights Deal With Saban Films

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Saban Films today announced a landmark agreement granting RokuÂ® the pay-one window streaming rights to movies released by Saban Films. Under the agreement, a selection of Sabanâs 2021 film slate will stream free exclusively on Rokuâs ad-supported streaming service, The Roku Channel, in the United States and Canada following theatrical and home entertainment release. The deal is the first ever pay-one licensing agreement for Roku.

Saban Films President Bill Bromiley commented, âStreaming has become an incredible way to experience movie-making magic from the comfort of your own home and we are thrilled to bring an extraordinary lineup of entertainment to The Roku Channel and Americaâs No. 1 TV streaming platform.â*

Saban's first film to premiere on The Roku Channel will be âEcho Boomersâ starring two-time Academy AwardÂ® nominee Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger on June 15. Future film debuts include âHappilyâ starring Joel McHale and Kerry BishÃ©; âPercy VS Goliathâ (US Only) starring Academy AwardÂ® winner Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci and Zach Braff; âUnder the Stadium Lightsâ starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson, and more to be announced at a later date.

âSaban Films is a great partner with a history of creating standout films,â said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming for Roku. âThis first-of-its-kind agreement allows us to bring these compelling films exclusively to our large, engaged audience for free, and to build upon the incredible growth of The Roku Channel."

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform, including a diverse lineup of more than 40,000 free movies and programs and 190+ free live linear television channels. The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In the first quarter of 2021, we drove another record quarter of growth for The Roku Channel, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people.

Saban Films continues to grow its presence in the industry, remaining active in the acquisition, production and distribution space. The companyâs successes have run the gamut from critically acclaimed theatrical films such as The Homesman starring Hilary Swank, to two of the biggest Fathom events with horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombieâs 3 From Hell last year and Kevin Smithâs Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back which the company partnered on after coming onboard at script stage.

*âAmericaâs No. 1 TV streaming platformâ is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021.

About Saban Films

Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group (âSCGâ), is a film acquisition and distribution company which acquires high-quality, feature films to distribute in North America. Focusing on commercial, talent driven films, the company looks at projects in all stages of production for release across multiple platforms, including a day and date theatrical/VOD release strategy. Based in Los Angeles, Saban Films was established by Haim Saban, SCG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is led by Bill Bromiley who serves as President, Shanan Becker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Ness Saban, Vice President of Business Development.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TVâ¢ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains âforward-lookingâ statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the benefits, features, timing and availability of Saban films on The Roku Channel; trends related to the shift to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokuâs website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

