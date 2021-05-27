APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Retains Linchpin Marketing to Expand Awareness of Rooster Essentials, its Curated Men's Grooming eCommerce Shop

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. ( ALDS) (âAPPlifeâ, the Companyâ), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that it has retained marketing specialist Linchpin Marketing, LLC (âLinchpin Marketingâ) to provide broader awareness and targeted digital advertising to its curated eCommerce grooming shop for men, Rooster Essentials.



Linchpin Marketing was founded in 2018 by advertising expert Mark Messina to address the digital marketing needs of entities operating within highly competitive verticals. Linchpinâs stable of notable clients include Caesars Entertainment, TAO Group, numerous national recording artists and multiple Las Vegas headliners, among others.

âWe are thrilled to announce our partnership with the creative and growth-oriented Rooster Essentials,â said Messina.Â âOur mutually aggressive workstyles and no-nonsense approach to getting the job done make this a perfect fit for long-term success.â

âWe have patiently waited for Covid-19 restrictions to ease and life to return to normal circumstances to fully launch Rooster Essentials,â stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife. âAdding Mark and Linchpin is a big piece to the puzzle, and we look forward to results in the form of sales and revenue,â added Reid.

Rooster Essentials isÂ an online Menâs grooming shop that allows men of all ages to choose from a list of over 200 specially curated grooming products from over 80 brands. This unique service eliminates the worry about personal grooming and daily use needs by allowing members to select their favorite products, upgrade to premium brands and even set up pre-scheduled auto-delivery.

Users shop as they typically would in any ecommerce platform, with the option of choosing an auto-delivery frequency that fits their specific needs. For example, users can request their preferred products as a one-time buy or they can set up a recurring monthly delivery to include deodorant, toothpaste, shave cream, razor blades and specific skin care product, while requesting that a new hair styling gel and beard oil appear in their box every other month, and a toothbrush and razor handle arrive every 3 or 6 months.

Rooster also has unique gift packages as well as College Bundles that arrive at the dorm monthly so parents can feel confident that their college attendee has all the monthly grooming supplies they need to stay fresh and clean!

Roosterâs goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best.Â The essentials you need when you need them.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials â The âGo Toâ eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available over the summer.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits. Currently in beta and expected to launch full commercial operations in July 2021.

