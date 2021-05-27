Ivan J. Winfield Jr. Joins Ferrellgas as Chief Information Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. ( FGPR), one of the nationâs largest propane retailers, today announced that Ivan J. Winfield Jr. has been named Chief Information Officer.



Winfield joins Ferrellgas after spending 11 years with Seaboard Corporation, a diverse multinational agribusiness and transportation conglomerate and Fortune 500 company. He served the company most recently as Corporate Vice President-Information Technology and Corporate Officer. His resume also includes senior-level roles at H&R Block and Ernst & Young.

âWeâve been saying for many years now that Ferrellgas has best-in-class technology,â Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell said. âAs a high-performing logistics company, we know that sound logistics start with a robust technology program. Weâve found someone in Ivan Winfield Jr. who will lead us as we continue to transform Ferrellgas into a leading logistics company. Weâre thrilled to have him join our team.â

Winfield earned a bachelorâs degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA in Finance at Washington University in St. Louis. He, his wife, and two girls reside in the Brookside area of Kansas City, Missouri.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: [email protected]