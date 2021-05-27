Xtreme Fighting Championships Enters Broadcast Partnership With Turner/Warner Media To Air XFC 44, YoungGuns 2 On HBO Latin America

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is excited to announce a new broadcast partnership with Turner/Warner Media Latin America.

XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2, which go down Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, will be broadcasted via tape delay on HBO Latin America and SPACE.

The XFC's broadcast partnership with Turner/Warner Media Latin America will make XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 available across Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean.

XFC 44 features Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath's return to the Main Event as he welcomes top Mexican contender Jose "El Teco" Quinonez to the famed Hexagon. XFC 44 is stacked with the action-packed Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.

YoungGuns 2 introduces the next generation of MMA superstars to the XFC's global platform. The event will feature several returning combatants from YoungGuns 1, a number of young athletes who have earned XFC contracts through our International Tryout Events, and a handful of new fighters hungry to showcase their skills on the international stage.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Having had the pleasure of working with HBO already, I know firsthand the significance of this exciting new broadcast partnership. There's simply no bigger name in the combat sports arena than HBO, and we're excited to add our world-class broadcast to their airwaves."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The Latin American market has been very important in the growth of the XFC, and this broadcast partnership significantly strengthens our foothold in the region."

