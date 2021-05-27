B. Riley Securities Named SPAC Investment Bank of the Year at 2021 M&A Atlas Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B. Riley Securities Named SPAC Investment Bank of the Year at 2021 M&A Atlas Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â B. Riley Securities, a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY)("B. Riley"), today announced it was named SPAC Investment Bank of the Year at the 2021 M&A Atlas Awards hosted by Global M&A Network.

BRCLogo_Logo.jpg

B. Riley awarded for firm and team excellence in executing value-creating SPAC transactions

Jonathan Mitchell, Senior Managing Director and Head of SPAC Banking at B. Riley Securities, commented: "It is a great honor to receive the award for SPAC Investment Bank of the Year. This recognition further validates our firm's leadership and strong track record of delivering value to our clients and partners."

B. Riley was awarded for overall firm and team excellence in executing value-creating transactions. The firm maintains a disciplined approach in the evaluation, analysis, and selection criteria of SPAC investments and transactions, focused on long-term client partnerships from formation through to successful business combination.

Global M&A Network honors the achievements of influential dealmakers and leaders, outstanding firms, and the best growth-delivering transactions in the middle-market corporate, investor, and deal community.

Winners are selected by a point-indexed scoring method based on deal criteria that include pre-and-post execution variables, deal style and negotiation, sector complexities, regulation and jurisdictions, stakeholder and community impact, merits of team leadership, and brand strength.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank that provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley Financial operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. B. Riley Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in major U.S. markets as well as an international footprint. For more information about B. Riley Financial, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA92186&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-securities-named-spac-investment-bank-of-the-year-at-2021-ma-atlas-awards-301300960.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92186&Transmission_Id=202105270943PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92186&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment