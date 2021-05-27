Item 9 Labs, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator and Leading Dispensary Franchisor, to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in June 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Item 9 Labs, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator and Leading Dispensary Franchisor, to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

-Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference takes place June 3-4

- LD Micro Main Event Conference takes place June 8-10

- Company recently reported 6th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, achieving profitability for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp.Â (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium, award-winning products and dispensary franchisor, today announced speaking engagements at two virtual investor conferences being held in June 2021.

INLBS_OG_BRAND_SQUARE_BLACK_w_CORP_Logo.jpg

Details for the June 2021 Conferences:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

  • Item 9 Labs Presentation Date: June 3, 2021
  • Item 9 Labs Presentation Time: 9:50-10:10am EST (6:50-7:10am PST)
  • Registration: Click here

LD Micro Invitational XI

  • Item 9 Labs Presentation Date: June 9, 2021
  • Item 9 Labs Presentation Time: 5:30-6:00pm EST (2:30-3:00pm PST)
  • Registration: Click here

Item 9 Labs Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden will be presenting at both conferences and will discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal year results as well as plans for continuing rapid top-line growth, improving profit margins, and expanding national footprint.

"Item 9 Labs has a great story that's quickly getting better," said Bowden. "Arizona's adult-use market went live earlier this year, we acquired a dispensary franchise that will bolster national expansion of our products and we expect to break ground soon on our cultivation site expansion. These and other factors point to exceptional prospects for our company."Â 

The recent combination of the Unity Rd. cannabis retail franchise and premium Item 9 Labs products makes Item 9 Labs Corp. one of the first vertically integrated cannabis franchise companies in the nation. Franchising facilitates the expansion of the national Unity Rd. dispensary footprint while also serving as a distribution platform for Item 9 Labs products, as the Company plans to develop or partner with cultivation facilities in states where Unity Rd. franchise partners open cannabis retail shops. The reduced capital expenditure (CapEx) franchise model positions the Company to accelerate scale for both the Unity Rd. franchise and Item 9 Labs product brands, since dispensaries will be locally owned and operated by cannabis entrepreneurs.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.Â 
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:Â INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Theâ¯award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. With substantial insider investment, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retailâ¯experience, cultivationâ¯capabilities, and production innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sectorâ¯and capital marketsâ¯to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the Company has 650,000+ square feet of operations space under development on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visitÂ item9labscorp.com.Â 

Media Contact:
Item 9 Labs
Jayne Levy, Director of Communications
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Item 9 Labs
800-403-1140
Email:Â [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA92132&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-vertically-integrated-cannabis-operator-and-leading-dispensary-franchisor-to-present-at-two-virtual-investor-conferences-in-june-2021-301300781.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA92132&Transmission_Id=202105270912PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA92132&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment