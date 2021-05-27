Item 9 Labs, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operator and Leading Dispensary Franchisor, to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in June 2021

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp.Â (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium, award-winning products and dispensary franchisor, today announced speaking engagements at two virtual investor conferences being held in June 2021.

Details for the June 2021 Conferences :

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Item 9 Labs Presentation Date: June 3, 2021

Item 9 Labs Presentation Time: 9:50-10:10am EST ( 6:50-7:10am PST )

( ) Registration: Click here

LD Micro Invitational XI

Item 9 Labs Presentation Date: June 9, 2021

Item 9 Labs Presentation Time: 5:30-6:00pm EST ( 2:30-3:00pm PST )

( ) Registration: Click here

Item 9 Labs Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bowden will be presenting at both conferences and will discuss the Company's second quarter fiscal year results as well as plans for continuing rapid top-line growth, improving profit margins, and expanding national footprint.

"Item 9 Labs has a great story that's quickly getting better," said Bowden. "Arizona's adult-use market went live earlier this year, we acquired a dispensary franchise that will bolster national expansion of our products and we expect to break ground soon on our cultivation site expansion. These and other factors point to exceptional prospects for our company."Â

The recent combination of the Unity Rd. cannabis retail franchise and premium Item 9 Labs products makes Item 9 Labs Corp. one of the first vertically integrated cannabis franchise companies in the nation. Franchising facilitates the expansion of the national Unity Rd. dispensary footprint while also serving as a distribution platform for Item 9 Labs products, as the Company plans to develop or partner with cultivation facilities in states where Unity Rd. franchise partners open cannabis retail shops. The reduced capital expenditure (CapEx) franchise model positions the Company to accelerate scale for both the Unity Rd. franchise and Item 9 Labs product brands, since dispensaries will be locally owned and operated by cannabis entrepreneurs.

About Item 9 Labs Corp. Â

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:Â INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Theâ¯award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. With substantial insider investment, the Company brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retailâ¯experience, cultivationâ¯capabilities, and production innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sectorâ¯and capital marketsâ¯to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the Company has 650,000+ square feet of operations space under development on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visitÂ item9labscorp.com.Â

