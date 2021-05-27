Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Canaan, Inc. (CAN) and June 14 Deadline

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Canaan, Inc. (CAN) and June 14 Deadline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (âScott+Scottâ), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Canaan, Inc. (âCanaanâ or the âCompanyâ) ( CAN) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Canaan American Depository Receipts (âADRsâ) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021 (the âClass Periodâ), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Joseph Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

Canaan designs, manufactures, and sells bitcoin mining machines, primarily in the Peopleâs Republic of China.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements because the Company had touted its sales prospects throughout the Class Period, but then revealed to investors, before the markets opened on Monday, April 12, 2021, that its fourth quarter 2020 (â4Q20â) sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year and more than 93% from the third quarter 2020 (â3Q20â). As a result, Canaanâs 4Q20 total net revenues had decreased to RMB38.2 million (U.S. $5.9 million) from RMB463.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and from RMB163.0 million in 3Q20.

On this news, the market price of Canaan ADRs fell $5.53, or 29.6%, to close at $13.14 per ADR on April 12, 2021, down from its close of $18.67 per ADR on the previous trading day, April 9, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Canaan ADRs between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joseph Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected]. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 14, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joseph Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(844) 818-6982
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NDUxNiM0MjA1ODE1IzIxODkwNzM=
a4b6e2d2-3fe2-4f98-8cc1-a44efdfde0d0
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment