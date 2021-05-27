Reed's® Craft Ginger Beer Expands into 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Reed's® Craft Ginger Beer Expands into 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Americaâs #1 Ginger Beer, Now Available in 12 oz. Recyclable Aluminum Cans

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginger lovers, rejoice. Reedâs Inc.Â® ( REED), makers of Americaâs #1 Ginger Beer, today announced the launch of its flagship Extra Ginger Beer in 12 oz. cans led by the expansion into over 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets, marking a secondary shelf placement for ReedâsÂ®.

âWeâre excited to introduce Americaâs #1 Ginger Beer in cans. This new format brings value and opens the door for growth opportunities with current retail customers, including Walmart. It also satisfies an increasing consumer demand for canned packaging, and provides entry to many additional retail channels,â said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reedâs, Inc.Â® âFor customers, this innovation expands the Ginger Beer mixer set by now making available an all-natural, premium Ginger Beer in recyclable cans. The expansion of ReedâsÂ® Ginger Beer into 12 oz. cans is the next step in the companyâs strategy to increase retail presence in mixer sets, liquor stores and on-premise channel accounts across the country.â

As the leading ginger beverage brand in the Unites States for over 30 years, ReedâsÂ® all-natural Ginger Beer is crafted with REAL fresh organic ginger in a Jamaican-inspired recipe. Previously only available in glass bottles, ReedâsÂ® Extra and Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are now available in 12 oz. cans. Delivering the superfood benefits of REAL ginger with a bold, crisp taste, consumers can enjoy straight from the can or mixed for the ultimate cocktail.

To learn more about Reed's Inc.Â®, please visit the Reed'sÂ® website, or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed'sÂ® onÂ ReedâsÂ® Instagram, ReedâsÂ® Twitter and ReedâsÂ® Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.Â®
Established in 1989, Reed'sÂ® is America's number 1 name in Ginger and Americaâs best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil'sâ¢ is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed'sÂ® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed'sÂ® core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. ReedâsÂ® recently introduced ReedâsÂ® Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger.Â The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil'sâ¢ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44a36dcb-b87f-4e8e-a46b-454fa83b2631

ti?nf=ODI0NDUxMyM0MjA1NzUxIzIwMjA3NjA=
802b9a57-6017-40ab-9aba-1d165fc8d7dc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment