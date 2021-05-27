Reed's® Craft Ginger Beer Expands into 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets Nationwide

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ginger lovers, rejoice. Reedâs Inc.Â® ( REED), makers of Americaâs #1 Ginger Beer, today announced the launch of its flagship Extra Ginger Beer in 12 oz. cans led by the expansion into over 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets, marking a secondary shelf placement for ReedâsÂ®.



âWeâre excited to introduce Americaâs #1 Ginger Beer in cans. This new format brings value and opens the door for growth opportunities with current retail customers, including Walmart. It also satisfies an increasing consumer demand for canned packaging, and provides entry to many additional retail channels,â said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reedâs, Inc.Â® âFor customers, this innovation expands the Ginger Beer mixer set by now making available an all-natural, premium Ginger Beer in recyclable cans. The expansion of ReedâsÂ® Ginger Beer into 12 oz. cans is the next step in the companyâs strategy to increase retail presence in mixer sets, liquor stores and on-premise channel accounts across the country.â

As the leading ginger beverage brand in the Unites States for over 30 years, ReedâsÂ® all-natural Ginger Beer is crafted with REAL fresh organic ginger in a Jamaican-inspired recipe. Previously only available in glass bottles, ReedâsÂ® Extra and Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are now available in 12 oz. cans. Delivering the superfood benefits of REAL ginger with a bold, crisp taste, consumers can enjoy straight from the can or mixed for the ultimate cocktail.

To learn more about Reed's Inc.Â®, please visit the Reed'sÂ® website , or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed'sÂ® onÂ ReedâsÂ® Instagram, ReedâsÂ® Twitter and ReedâsÂ® Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.Â®

Established in 1989, Reed'sÂ® is America's number 1 name in Ginger and Americaâs best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil'sâ¢ is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed'sÂ® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed'sÂ® core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. ReedâsÂ® recently introduced ReedâsÂ® Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger.Â The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil'sâ¢ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

