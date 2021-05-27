Logo
Liberty Unveils Investor Day Lunch Speaker Dr. Steven Koonin

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that the company will host Dr. Steven Koonin, the author of Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters as featured lunchtime guest at their Investor Day in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Liberty Chief Executive Officer, Chris Wright, will moderate as Dr. Koonin shares his perspective on the science of climate change, providing a real world view on how outsized climate change mitigation efforts disproportionately impact the worldâs most vulnerable populations by limiting energy access. Libertyâs goal with hosting Dr. Koonin as our featured guest is to put the three global energy challenges in context: energy poverty; access to reliable, affordable, clean energy; and climate change.

âProgress in the human condition was enabled by the surge in plentiful, affordable energy throughout history, and today, the oil and gas industry is a core contributor of clean low cost energy. Liberty is proud to be a part of the solution, enhancing our communities and the world by helping our customers efficiently produce cleaner oil and gas resources,â commented Mr. Wright. âWe are pleased to have Dr. Koonin join us at our Investor Day, providing context on why we are so passionate about the work we do. We are proud of our role in helping our customers responsibly deliver reliable and affordable energy to the world.â

Dr. Koonin is a leader in science policy in the United States, previously serving as the second Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama administration. Prior to that, Dr. Koonin spent five years as Chief Scientist for BP plc, where he played a central role in establishing the Energy Biosciences Institute. Dr. Koonin was a professor of theoretical physics at California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and served as the Instituteâs Provost during his tenure. He is currently a University Professor at New York University. Dr. Koonin holds a B.S. in Physics from Caltech and a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210527005657r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005657/en/

