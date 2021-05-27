PR Newswire

ALTOONA, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ â Sheetz , a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, today announced it will be enabling digital currency payments via Flexa , the leading pure-digital payments network, to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the storeÂ or fill up their cars, trucks, and RVs at the pump using digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, litecoin, dogecoin, and more.

Sheetz becomes first convenience store chain to accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies in-store and at pump

"Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body. As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 â that includes accepting many forms of payment. We're very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores," said Linda Smith, Payments Manager for Sheetz.

Sheetz will begin accepting digital currencies Â using Flexa's instant, scalable, and climate-neutral payments technology at select Sheetz Cafe Stores later this summer with a planned roll out later in the year for acceptance at Sheetz's fuelÂ pumps as well. Sheetz currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Sheetz customers will also have the option to link their My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty account when paying with Flexa-enabled apps.

"With interest in digital currencies reaching all-time highs, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that there are real, tangible benefits for the merchants who accept themânot only reduced fraud and cost savings, but also a better and more mobile customer experience," said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa. "Sheetz is one of the most forward-thinking brands in the business and understands their customer base better than anyone else. We're absolutely elated that Flexa can help them become the first convenience and retail chain to accept digital currenciesÂ directly at the pump."

To seamlessly enable Flexa's instant, fraud-proof authorization process for digital currency payments, Sheetz turned to its relationship with NCR , its point-of-sale technology partner. "Connecting through the existing POS solution to the NCR payment gateway enables retailers to quickly integrate new solutions making it easy to introduce new innovations enabled by digital currencies. Retailers benefit through increased loyalty, lower transaction fees, and reduced fraud while improving convenience and choice for shoppers," said Tim Vanderham, Chief Technology Officer of NCR.

Combining Sheetz's innovative, customer-focused approach with NCR point-of-sale technology and Flexa's digital currency payment solutions , this groundbreaking partnership marks the first time that digital currencies have been accepted for convenience purchases, and greatly expands the utility of digital currencies for everyday spending. Sheetz customers who would like to be informed when Sheetz payments are available on Flexa can download a Flexa-enabled app at flexa.app Â or follow Flexa on Twitter at @ FlexaHQ .

About Sheetz

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates over 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of Mâ¢Tâ¢OÂ® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About NCR

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. Learn more at www.ncr.com .

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa's mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world. Learn more at flexa.network .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheetz-becomes-first-convenience-store-chain-to-accept-bitcoin-301301014.html

SOURCE Flexa