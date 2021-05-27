Photronics to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in June

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. ( PLAB, Financial), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:



Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Photronics is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a virtual meeting time.





Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Photronics is scheduled to present at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Baird representative to secure a virtual meeting time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .