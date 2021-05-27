Greenpro's Incubation Company, GLC Obtains S-1 Effectiveness From SEC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Global Leaders Corporation "GLC" has obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the U.S. SEC on 25 May 2021.

Greenpro Capital currently holds 9 million shares in Global Leaders Corp.

Global Leaders Corporation (Website : www.globalleaders.com.hk)

Global Leaders Corporation is based in Hong Kong, with a focus on start-up advisory and corporate consulting services, targeting start-up companies and young entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific Region. Its vision is to unleash the full potential of people and create better social values in our society.

GLC aspires clients to create high-performance management teams while simultaneously improving the mindset of clients' management executives.

Through professional and customized consultancy services, GLC improves its client's management efficiency, as well as to analyze and improve upon their workplace culture.

GLC's professional consultancy service adopts a three-stage formula:

(1) Diagnosis Stage

The goal is to gain a better understanding of the client and identify critical problems and challenges, internally or externally, which the client is facing.

(2) Execution of Solutions Stage

Upon reaching agreement with the client, GLC will execute recommendations as advised in the diagnosis report.

(3) Follow-up Stage

After completion of recommended solutions, GLC provides follow-up meetings to provide clients with guidance to identify successes and failures, as well as areas that can be improved, on an on-going basis.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "Global Leaders Corporation (GLC), is another example of one of our successful incubation companies. The development of skills of our people is the basis of success for every business. This company will improve the skill sets and knowledge to provide qualified staff and management to businesses around the Asian region."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

