Contakt World Honors 33 Winners for NACCHO's Inaugural 2021 Innovative Practice Award, Commending the Best Practices from Local Health Agencies in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World") is pleased to announce winners for the 2021 Innovative Practice Award, as part of its ongoing alignment with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments.

The new award recognizes innovative programs developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrating effective community partnerships and collaboration, adaptability and program resilience, and remarkable innovation. A total of 33 outstanding local health department programs received this recognition, with eight Gold Awardees, five Silver Awardees, and twenty Bronze Awardees. An additional 15 programs received Honorable Mention.

"We are honored to work with NACCHO in recognizing programs from local heroes who, in the face of adversity and unprecedented strain upon their resources, created new and better ways to serve," said Justin Beck, Chief Visionary Officer and founder of Contakt World. "This inaugural award represents everything we stand for at Contakt World. We believe that sustainable public health and achievement of true health equity requires courage, innovation, and resolve."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Innovative Practice Awardees will receive one complimentary registration and support to attend the 2021 NACCHO 360 Virtual Conference from June 29 - July 1, 2021. Awardees will be recognized by Contakt World and NACCHO during a Virtual Awards Reception on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Winning local health agencies will also receive in-kind contributions from Contakt World, such as community engagement (engagency), case management software (smart health RM), and/or integration with Satcher Health Leadership Institute's Heath Equity Tracker Project. Contakt World is no stranger to innovation, having received a 2021 Gold BIG Innovation Award, 2021 Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards in American Business, Honorable Mention from Fast Company in two categories for "World Changing Ideas 2021," and (2) AVA Awards for its Contakt World: Truth in Health podcast co-produced with iHeartRadio.

"Local health departments have demonstrated remarkable innovation and resilience to better the health of their communities during the pandemic, and the 2021 Innovative Practice Awards highlight the very best practices," said NACCHO's Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman. "Winners excelled at various disciplines including promoting health equity, contact tracing, mobile testing, contactless medication delivery, and many more. We also thank Contakt World for their commitment to recognizing innovation in local public health. NACCHO is very proud to join them in honoring the outstanding work done by local health departments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Winning projects were determined through a competitive, peer-reviewed process and will be added to NACCHO's Innovative Practice searchable online database. There, other local health departments can review these practices and adopt them for use in their local community. A list of all winners follows, along with press, local health agency, and investor contacts for Contakt World.

2021 Innovative Practice Awards Presented by Contakt World - Gold Winners :

ALABAMA

Jefferson County Department of Health, Online Naloxone Program

ARIZONA

Pima County Health Department, Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 in Communities of Color

CALIFORNIA

County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, San Diego County COVID-19 Response - Academic Detailing by Zip Code

COLORADO

Metro Denver Partnership for Health, Collaborative Approaches to the COVID-19 Response

FLORIDA

Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, Community Integrated Mobile Health Services

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, Mitigating the Spread of COVID-19 in People Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK

Albany County Department of Health, Collaboration to Advance Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Underserved Communities

Broome County Health Department, Broome County Mobile COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site

2021 Innovative Practice Awards Presented by Contakt World - Silver Winners :

CALIFORNIA

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Operationalizing the Live Well San Diego Framework: a Population Health Approach to COVID 19 Pandemic

FLORIDA

Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, Virtual Programming to Expand Chronic Disease Education

MASSACHUSETTS

Northampton Health Department, Regional Face Mask Distribution Program

NEW YORK

Rensselaer County Health Department, Naloxone Now - Free Contactless Delivery of Narcan

Oswego County Health Department, Phone Bank to Promote Health Equity in the Pandemic Response in a Rural County

2021 Innovative Practice Awards Presented by Contakt World - Bronze Winners :

CALIFORNIA

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Operationalizing the Live Well San Diego Framework during the COVID-19 Pandemic: COVID-19 Prevention Hygiene Kit Distribution Program

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Cross-border (San Diego-Tijuana) COVID-19 Collaboration

COLORADO

El Paso County Public Health, Supporting Data-based Dialogue During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tri-County Health Department, Developing a Homegrown, GIS-Based COVID-19 Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Software System by Leveraging Existing Internal Technology

FLORIDA

Florida Department of Health in Broward County, Implementation of Mass Prophylaxis Plan for COVID 19 Testing

Florida Department of Health in Broward County, COVID PH Safety: Fit Testing and Don/Doff Training: AHCA, County, Nat'l Guard, DOH, Nurses

IOWA

Johnson County Public Health, Integration of An Online Survey Tool To Streamline COVID-19 Case Investigations

KENTUCKY

Franklin County Health Department, COVID Testing Drive Thru Clinics

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, Health Equity During a Pandemic

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Strengthening Families Program

NEW YORK

Nassau County Department of Health, COVID-19 Workforce Response

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Adapting in a Time of Crisis: A New Style of Providing Technical Assistance

NORTH DAKOTA

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Promoting Influenza Vaccine During a Pandemic: Strategies from Local Public Health

TEXAS

Houston Health Department, Better. Together. COVID-19 Communications and Outreach Campaign

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Congregate Settings COVID Response Team

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Community Outreach & Communications: San Antonio's LHD Approach to COVID-19 in Communities of Color

Tarrant County Public Health, Adapting Delivery - Curbside WIC Services During COVID-19

WASHINGTON

Public Health-Seattle and King County, Safe Start for Taverns & Restaurants (SSTAR) Program

Public Health-Seattle and King County, Monitoring & Evaluation of COVID-19 Impacts on Social, Economic & Overall Health

Snohomish Health District, Child Care Health Outreach Program, Maternal & Child Health, Prevention Services

2021 Innovative Practice Awards Presented by Contakt World - Honorable Mention :

ALABAMA

Jefferson County Department of Health, Public Safety Expedited COVID-19 Testing Program

ARIZONA

Maricopa County Environmental Services Department, Introducing Virtual Food Safety Inspections at Long-Term Care and Other Food-Related Facilities

CALIFORNIA

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Community Health Worker Communication and Outreach Services

COLORADO

Denver Public Health, Innovative Data Integration Techniques to Streamline COVID Case Management

El Paso County Public Health, COVID-19 Regional Recover Council: A Balanced Approach to Public and Economic Health

FLORIDA

Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie, Drive Thru HIV/STI Testing

Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, Transforming WIC Program Services to Provide Uninterrupted Access to Care

GEORGIA

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Power in Truth: The 2020 Virtual Experience

MASSACHUSETTS

Town of Brookline, Brookline Department of Public Health

MICHIGAN

Ionia County Health Department, Providing Fruits and Vegetables to At-Risk Families during the COVID-19 Crisis

MINNESOTA

Carlton County Public Health & Human Services, Drive Through Immunization Clinic

NEW YORK

Madison County Department of Health, SARS-CoV2 Early Warning Surveillance Platform (SARS2-EWSP)

TEXAS

Houston Health Department, Houston COVID-19 Testing Plan to Address Access and Equity

Harris County Public Health, Evaluating the COVID-19 Response through an In-Action Review (IAR)

VIRGINIA

Alexandria Health Department, ALX Promise: Bridging Public Health and Economic Recovery

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is the first and only SaaS platform for public health that seamlessly links community engagement and advertising with case management software and communications to improve all health outcomes. Its award-winning risk management software (smart health RM) combines with time-tested strategies and vibrant creative to influence up to 250,000,000 American's monthly across all advertising mediums, tracked with 30+ analytics tools (engagency). Contakt World's goals include scaling the Health Equity Tracker Project via smart health RM to all local health agencies, improving vaccination rates through sole-source "Vaccinate with Confidence" advertising campaigns, and securely linking local health agencies, healthcare providers, and long-term care facilities through its platform to improve disease response in partnership with leading universities. For more information about Contakt World, please visit www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely" or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the conditions precedent to completion of the Acquisition, the Company's future business plans once the Acquisition has been completed and the CSE's approval of the Listing Statement. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's and Contakt World's respective management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company and Contakt World believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: whether the parties are able to satisfy the relevant conditions precedent under the amalgamation agreement respecting the Acquisition; and whether the parties are able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the Acquisition. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Tracker, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

