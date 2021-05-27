Logo
IPM Launches GeneSight® Pharmacogenomics Program for Depression and Anxiety

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FRESNO, Calif., May 27, 2021

FRESNO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, now offers pharmacogenomics testing for patients suffering from depression or anxiety. The GeneSightÂ® test, offered through Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, helps clinicians and patients better understand how a particular individual may respond to certain medications.

Integrated_Prescription_Management_Logo.jpg

GeneSight is a psychotropic test that analyzes how a person's genes impact how they may break down or respond to medications commonly prescribed to treat depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions. Now, with a simple cheek swab, clinicians can learn which medications may require dose adjustments, be less likely to work, or have an increased risk of side effects based on a person's genetic makeup.

"Pharmacogenomics is a game-changing employee benefit," said Rich Adams, president and chief operating officer at IPM. "Imagine knowing how you'll react to a particular medication before you even take it. This technology may eliminate weeks of taking a prescription that doesn't work â saving people time, helping them feel better faster, and improving productivity."Â 

Anxiety and depression are the most common mental health disorders in the U.S., with more than 18 percentÂ ofÂ adults suffering from anxiety and nearly eight percentÂ having experienced a depressive episode.Â In the last year, the number of people looking for help with these disorders has dramatically increased due the COVID-19 pandemic, with feelings of isolation, stress, and sadness increasing in every age group.

"With proper treatment, people who suffer from depression or anxiety can get better," said Alex Habibe, MD, IPM's medical director. "Taking the right prescription medication, combined with cognitive behavioral therapy, is proven to be highly effective in helping people get their lives back."

IPM also works with Myriad Genetics to offer VectraÂ®Â for rheumatoid arthritis. Vectra is an advanced blood test that helps physicians understand the extent of patients' inflammation, predict the risk of permanent joint damage, and determine the appropriate course of treatment.

About IPM
Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, insightful analytics, and strategic cost-management solutions. The company earned a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA with regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeingÂ for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests thatÂ determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic testing can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For moreÂ information, visitÂ www.myriad.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Debby Clark,
Vice President, Marketing
Integrated Prescription Management (IPM)
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipm-launches-genesight-pharmacogenomics-program-for-depression-and-anxiety-301301028.html

SOURCE Integrated Prescription Management

