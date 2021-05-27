Copart Announces the Addition of Cherylyn Harley LeBon to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Copart Announces the Addition of Cherylyn Harley LeBon to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 27, 2021

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported that Cherylyn Harley LeBon has joined Copart's Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2021.

Copart_Logo.jpg

Ms. LeBon, 55, currently serves as a Partner with the law firm of Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig based in Washington, D.C., where she is a member of the firm's Corporate and Government Contracts practice. Prior to joining Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig, Ms. LeBon served for 10 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of KLAR Strategies, a business strategy firm she founded.

In addition to her legal and business expertise, Ms. LeBon has extensive experience in senior executive roles within the United States federal government. Ms. LeBon served during the George W. Bush Administration as an Assistant Administrator for Intergovernmental Affairs, as Deputy Chief of Staff, and as Deputy Director of Field Operations for the Small Business Administration. Additionally, Ms. LeBon served as appointee in the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs with the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, the second largest federal agency, serving military veterans and active-duty personnel.

Ms. LeBon is a former Senior Counsel with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where she was responsible for judicial nominations, civil and human rights, and Congressional oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice. Earlier in her career, she was a counsel in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Prior to her government service, Ms. LeBon spent several years working in Europe through the Robert Bosch Stiftung (Foundation) as a finance and telecommunications advisor to the German Bundestag (Congress) and as an international transaction specialist for Mannesmann Corporation.Â 

About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some jurisdictions, to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 175,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visitÂ Copart.com/register.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the "Management's Discussion and Analysis" and the other risks identified in Copart's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Contact

Gregory R. DePasquale
Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
Copart
[email protected]Â 
972-391-5033

favicon.png?sn=DA91927&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-the-addition-of-cherylyn-harley-lebon-to-its-board-of-directors-301301051.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91927&Transmission_Id=202105271118PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91927&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment