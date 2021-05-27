AMD EPYC™ Processors Accelerate High Performance Computing Capability in Perlmutter Supercomputer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMD EPYC™ Processors Accelerate High Performance Computing Capability in Perlmutter Supercomputer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

â New system will enable next-gen research on clean energy, climate and more for the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center â

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today joined the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and others in unveiling the new Perlmutter supercomputer powered by AMD EPYCâ¢ 7003 Series processors.

The new supercomputer at Berkeley Lab will provide four times the computational power currently available at NERSC, making it among the fastest supercomputers in the world for scientific simulation, data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI). In development since 2019, the new system takes advantage of the industry-leading HPC workload performance1 offered by the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to facilitate faster and advanced research in climate, clean energy, semiconductors, microelectronics and quantum information science.

âAMD is extremely proud to work with our strategic partners to push the boundaries of HPC in areas including scientific and environmental research, medical advancements and artificial intelligence,â said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Business Group. âThe new Perlmutter supercomputer from NERSC, will drive the next wave of critical discoveries that help to solve the worldâs biggest challenges.â

âOur work with key partners like AMD enables us to significantly increase our computing power and broaden our spectrum of scientific capabilities,â said NERSC Director Sudip Dosanjh. âPerlmutter will enable a larger range of applications than previous NERSC systems and is the first NERSC supercomputer designed from the start to meet the needs of both simulation and data analysis."

Perlmutter, named in honor of Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist Saul Perlmutter, is being delivered in two phases. Phase 1 is now being deployed and features 1,536 nodes, each with one AMD EPYC 7763 processor and four NVIDIA NVlink-connected A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Phase 1 also includes a 35 PB all-flash Lustre file system that will provide very high-bandwidth storage. Expected later this year, phase 2 will add another 3,072 CPU-only nodes, each with two AMD EPYC 7763 processors and 512 GB of memory per node.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies â the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and EPYC, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 MLN-086: Based on SPECrateÂ®_fp_base of 4/14/2021, 2x AMD EPYCâ¢ 7763 scored 651 http://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2021q1/cpu2017-20210219-24944.html; 2x IntelÂ® XeonÂ® Platinum 8380 scored 472 https://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2021q2/cpu2017-20210330-25515.html. SPECÂ®, SPECrateÂ® and SPEC CPUÂ® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information.

Â 

ti?nf=ODI0Mzc4OCM0MjAzODQ0IzIwMDcxMTY=
7b831d15-171a-4c42-96e7-bc9ec375874f
Contact:Aaron GrabeinAMD Communications(512) [email protected]Â Laura GravesAMD Investor Relations(408) [email protected]

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment