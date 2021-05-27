Logo
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Senior Vice President, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bedminster, NJ, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireÂ --Â Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:Â  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Neil Viotto, Senior Vice President, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending.Â  Operating out of the Bankâs headquarters in Bedminster, NJ, Mr. Viotto is responsible for both residential and consumer lending, management of the loan origination team, and new business development and underwriting. Â 

With more than 29 years of industry experience, Neil most recently served as Vice President, Mortgage Originations Manager, Compliance Officer at Somerset Savings Bank, SLA, Bound Brook, NJ, where he streamlined the online mortgage application system while overseeing all aspects of the mortgage process from underwriting to processing and closing.Â  During his tenure, he also served as Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Officer for the bank.Â  Prior to that, Mr. Viotto held the position of Executive Vice President, Branch Sales Manager for Superior Mortgage Corp. in Cedar Knolls, NJ where he managed company sales teams and oversaw all aspects of the companyâs origination system, from opening to closing, to ensure quality assurance and customer service.Â  Additionally, Neil held managerial lending positions at Crystal Mortgage Corporation, Superior Bank, First Union Bank/The Money Store and Avco Financial Services.

Mr. Viotto holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Kean University of New Jersey.Â  He is a board member of the Land Use Board in the Town of Clinton, NJ, where he resides.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $9.4 billion as of March 31, 2021.Â  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.Â  Peapack Private, the Bankâs wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.Â  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.Â  VisitÂ www.pgbank.comÂ andÂ www.peapackprivate.comÂ for more information.

Contact:Â  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJÂ  07921 [email protected], (908) 719-6543.

