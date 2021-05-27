Small Caps Continue to Lead Wall Street Higher

After re-igniting a rally in equities on Wall Street on Wednesday, small caps continued to push major equity indexes higher on Thursday.

In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was at 4,202.21, up 0.15% for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,410.37, up 0.25%. The Nasdaq Composite was at 13,759.40, up 0.15% for the day as tech stocks continued their positive momentum.

But the big winner was the small cap-heavy Russel 2000, which was at 2,271.26, up 0.98%, leading the overall market.

Small caps got a big push on Thursday from an improving U.S. economy without substantial inflationary pressures, evidenced by a streak of data released by the Federal government on Thursday morning. First and foremost was the release of initial jobless claims, which dropped to 458.75K in the week ending May 22, from 504.75K in the previous period. It was the lowest level since March 2020, when the pandemic first hit the U.S. labor market.

Then was the release of new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods, which dropped 1.3% month-over-month in April of 2021 following an upwardly revised 1.3% rise in March, missing market forecasts of a 0.7% increase. That was the first decline in durable goods orders in almost a year, as supply shortages continued to impact production.

Then there was the release of advanced data on Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, following a 4.3% expansion in the previous three-month period. That's slightly below the 6.5% reading markets were expecting. But, again, upward revisions to consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment were mitigated by downward revisions to exports and private inventory investment.

Meanwhile, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), a metric closely followed by the Federal Reserve, rose at an annual rate of 3.7%, above 3.5% in the advance estimate, while the core rose 2.5%.

All in all, these statistics suggest that the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic with a moderate inflation rate, which is a suitable environment for equities, especially for equities of smaller companies that benefit the most from domestic growth.

