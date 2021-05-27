Logo
Unity Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

CLINTON, N.J., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Such dividend is payable on June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.0 billion in assets and $1.6 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the companyâs wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com, or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words âbelieveâ, âexpectâ, âintendâ, âanticipateâ, âestimateâ, âprojectâ or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the companyâs control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading âItem IA-Risk Factorsâ as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, and the impact of COVID-19 on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
George Boyan
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
(908) 713-4565

