Astec to participate in Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format. The ASTEC presentation will take place from 10:00 AM â 10:30 AM Eastern. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:



https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/aste/2092074

About ASTEC

Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions. For more information, visitÂ astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

