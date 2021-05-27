IZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Platform Upgrade Introduces New Data Tools along with Full TikTok Integration

Orlando, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the worldâs leading brands, today unveiled the next generation of BrandGraphÂ®, the social media intelligence platform. This latest generation of BrandGraph is tightly integrated with IZEAx Unity Suite, which also received multiple upgrades and new features available today.

Key improvements to the BrandGraph offering include:

Full TikTok Platform Support
A first in competitive benchmarking, BrandGraph reports now include TikTok content, as do brand profiles, BrandGraph trends, and the other new tools announced today.

BrandGraph Compare
BrandGraph Compare enables marketers to benchmark social media activity among brands across the entire BrandGraph Universe. The Compare feature provides a slew of comparison data-sets (including a breakdown of key social media content statistics), identifies influencers, benchmarks engagement rates, and more.

Example : Benchmark the brands Ford vs. Pepsi vs. Dunkinâ vs. CVS

BrandGraph Themes
Themes are âsuper classifiersâ that enable BrandGraph to connect wildcard brands, categories, mentions, keywords, hashtags - even emoji - together into a singular concept for identification and classification. Themes are used to contextually group content and provide insights both within BrandGraph and across the IZEA software ecosystem.

Example : The video game theme includes over one thousand identifiers including game titles (Fortnite), game consoles (XBOX), game streaming (Twitch), game hashtags (#gamergirl)

Creator Interests
BrandGraph is now able to provide insights related to the content being produced about a brand. This information can be used by marketers to better understand the âcontent cultureâ of their own brand or a competing brand.

Example : Jeep has a high concentration of influencers posting about camping, photography, sunsets, and the military. Tesla influencers post more about space travel, memes, consumer electronics, and climate change.

Brand-produced Content
BrandGraph now provides marketers with a tool to see the content themes of posts made by brands themselves. This tool can be used to quickly view content strategies for competitive or collaborative evaluation, similar to influencer profiles in IZEAx.

Example : BrandGraph programmatically identified that Lego has shared content to promote Star Wars, Nintendo, and Nasa.

BrandGraph 500
An entirely new offering, the BrandGraph 500 is a real-time, continually-updated list of the top brands in BrandGraph, ranked by the volume of social media content being created about them. This industry-first feature evolves as new brands are added to the BrandGraph Universe and is viewable in monthly increments. Brands can now see not only their ranking against competitors, but the brand universe at-large, all curated programmatically by IZEA technology.

Example : Star Wars jumped 17 spots to #6 in the month of May as a result of May 4th related content.

For more information about IZEAx visit : https://izea.com/brandgraph/

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (âIZEAâ) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are âforward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEAâs full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/.


Attachments

ti?nf=ODI0NDA1NyM0MjA0NjY1IzIwMjU3MTc=
b0337972-9507-4419-bb95-78ab0746f01b
Martin SmithIZEA Worldwide, Inc.Phone: 407-674-6911Email: [email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment