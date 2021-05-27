Logo
Travelzoo® to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelzooÂ®â¯( TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, announced today that due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting"), will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the previously distributed Proxy Statement and notice, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on April 7, 2021, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by its bank, broker or nominee. Stockholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting should log in no later than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TZOO2021 to register. Stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement and notice for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in time or location and may continue to be used to vote Travelzoo shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Travelzoo
TravelzooÂ® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliersâour long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo, Top 20 and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Investor Relations:
Almira Pusch
[email protected]

