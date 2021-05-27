Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, La., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. ( RRBI) (the âCompanyâ) announced today that on May 27, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.07 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on June 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2021.Â Â



About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Contact:

Julia Callis

Vice President, Corporate Counsel & Investor Relations Officer

318-561-4042

[email protected]Â



