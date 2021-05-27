Secureworks expands throughout Asia Pacific with NEXTGEN distribution agreement for Taegis™ XDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Secureworks expands throughout Asia Pacific with NEXTGEN distribution agreement for Taegis™ XDR

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Secureworksâ Taegisâ¢ security analytics platform provides unified detection and response across cloud, network, and endpoint environments

ATLANTA and SYDNEY, Australia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureworksÂ® (

SCWX, Financial), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a distribution agreement with NEXTGEN, that will accelerate growth of Secureworksâ cloud-native Taegis XDR throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The Power of Taegis XDR

Secureworks Taegisâ¢ XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is a cloud-native SaaS solution that blends more than 20 years of Secureworksâ security operations expertise and threat intelligence, including data from 1,400+ incident response engagements in the last year, to detect and respond to attacks across cloud, endpoint and network environments. It helps InfoSec teams bridge their cybersecurity skills gaps while reducing costs where security blind spots previously existed.

âNEXTGEN delivers MSPs, MSSPs and resellers a comprehensive selection of cybersecurity solutions, services, enablement and expertise, and this effort strengthens our global reach to new Taegis customers.â said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer at Secureworks. âTogether, weâll bring the power of Secureworksâ cloud-native Taegis XDR, and industry leading incident response services to NEXTGENâs network of partners and customers to expand and empower the cybersecurity community in Asia Pacific.â

Products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis XDR, Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR, and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer, for proactive and emergency incident response.

âCybersecurity continues to be a global concern, and top priority for organizations across markets throughout Asia, and partners and customers are keen to leverage the power of a cloud-native SaaS solution like Taegis XDR,â said Gabe Marzano, Business Unit Manager for NEXTGENâs Cyber Security practice. âTaegis XDR is an extended detection and response solution that consolidates best-of-breed security components, across cloud, network and endpoint, into a holistic ecosystem fueled by 20+ years of Secureworks threat intelligence, that provides the proactive protection against complex cyber-attacks that partners and customers require.â

Organizations interested in the Secureworks Global Partner Program canÂ visit the program registration pageÂ to learn more and sign up.

About The NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN.Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together and distributing established and emerging technologies across enterprise software, cloud, data management, and cybersecurity solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible â the next generation of IT knowledge, service and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.

Learn more at https://www.nextgen.group

About Secureworks

Secureworks ( SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with SecureworksÂ® Taegisâ¢, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customersâ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks viaâ¯Twitter,â¯LinkedInâ¯andâ¯Facebook
Read the Secureworks Blog

Use of the word âpartner,â âpartnershipâ or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

Media Contact: Derek Delano
[email protected]Â 
1 617-335-9516

ti?nf=ODI0NDUzNCM0MjA1NDcxIzIwMjAwNzQ=
267e0c67-2e2b-4f8b-b297-5ad37b9c0401

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment