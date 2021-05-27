Fontainebleau High School, Mandeville, LA Takes Top Prize In Vans Custom Culture High School Competition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fontainebleau High School, Mandeville, LA Takes Top Prize In Vans Custom Culture High School Competition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans is thrilled to announce Fontainebleau High School â Mandeville, LA, as the winner of the twelfth annual Vans Custom Culturecompetition. Vans High School Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing art education budgets.

Vans_Winning_Designs.jpg

After twelve years, Vans continues its dedication to give back to the arts through its competition giving students a chance to win $50,000 to benefit their school's art program. Over 1,000 schools across the country entered and were asked to use Vans as their canvas and apply their creativity to Vans footwear, using the themes "Hometown Pride" and "Head in the Clouds". In addition to the grand prize won by Fontainebleau High School, the four runner-up schools will each receive $15,000 for their respective art programs and an artist mentorship lesson from one of Vans' art ambassadors: Kelly Breez, Robin Eisenberg, Jay Howell, Todd Francis, Olivia Krause, Camilo Medina, Noah Humes, O.J. Hays, Tony Whlgn, or Sydney James.

Grand Prize Winner:
Fontainebleau High School â Mandeville, LA

Runners Up:
Secaucus High School â Secaucus, NJ
Edison High School â San Antonio, TX
Cedar Hill High School â Cedar Hill, TX
Temple City High School â Temple City, CA

"Congratulations to Fontainebleau High School and all the schools that entered this year's competition. Creativity took on a whole new meaning this year as students were forced inside. The problem-solving and innovation shown by teachers and students to come together to create these wonderful designs is truly inspiring," said Carly Gomez, Vans VP of Marketing, The Americas. "Reviewing this year's submissions from bright young artists across the country were tougher than ever and a true testament to the importance and power of creativity even while we were all physically apart this past year."

After receiving both physical and digital submissions, it's evident that this year's winners were collaborative, innovative and dedicated to show the world their art no matter the obstacle.

Thank you to our partners for empowering this competition, including Yoobi, Vans' exclusive arts supplies partner who provided gift cards to all the participating schools in order for them to purchase much needed art supplies, Scholarship AmericaÂ for community-based scholarship programs and Journeys who awarded all participating students a gift card to their store in recognition of their accomplishments.

Since its inception in 2021, Vans Custom Culture has reached hundreds of thousands of students, donating over $1,110,000 USD back into high school art programs nationwide.

For more information, please visit Vans Custom Culture.

About Vans
VansÂ®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. VansÂ®authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. VansÂ® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The VansÂ® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of SurfingÂ®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66
vans.com
youtube.com/vans
Instagram.com/vans
facebook.com/vans
twitter.com/vans_66

Follow Vans on SpotifyÂ Here!

Vans_Custom_Culture_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG91486&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fontainebleau-high-school-mandeville-la-takes-top-prize-in-vans-custom-culture-high-school-competition-301300328.html

SOURCE Vans

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91486&Transmission_Id=202105271400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91486&DateId=20210527

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment