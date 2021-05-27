Logo
USMJ.com Announces Memorial Day Sale - 15% OFF Storewide + Free Shipping

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 27, 2021

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) Announces USMJ.com kick off a yearly special promotion where the entire store is marked down 15% for all of their products (some exclusions apply). USMJ.com also waives all shipping costs (only for the U.S.) to provide customers with an opportunity to try new products recently added to the store.

The promotion is a week-long and kicked off Monday May 24, 2021 with special notifications delivered to their core customer base ahead of this announcement. The promotion is set to end May 31, 2021 @ 11:59PM. There's no discount code required, all products are marked on sale.

"We've got a good core of customers that have taken advantages of these prices and we continue to deliver on their orders in a timely fashion," says Steven Rash, CEO, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. "We're still taking things seriously in regard to the pandemic and staff safety, but we haven't faltered over the last year and want our customers know we appreciate their business."

If new customers are looking to stay up to date with USMJ.com and get first access to their promotions. You can head over to USMJ.com (https://usmj.com/pages/usmj-newsletter) and subscribe to their newsletter.

USMJ.com hosts a variety of CBD products which include, but not limited to: Sports Drinks, Carbonated Soda, Shots, Pain Creams, Gel caps, and even USMJ branded apparel. More recently added are a set of 4 products from Wasatch Hemp Farm, which are all high-quality creams and lotions packed full of CBD and/or CBG (1500MG). These additions compliment the edible CBD drinks which have been a core to the business.

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:Â 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Â 

Steven Rash
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc
+1-800-861-1350
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN93053&sd=2021-05-27 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usmjcom-announces-memorial-day-sale--15-off-storewide--free-shipping-301301202.html

SOURCE North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN93053&Transmission_Id=202105271411PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN93053&DateId=20210527
