Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys Rakus Co, BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Hennge KK, Sells Asahi Intecc Co, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Homeserve PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Wasatch International Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Rakus Co, BayCurrent Consulting Inc, Hennge KK, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, MedPeer Inc, sells Asahi Intecc Co, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Homeserve PLC, Infomart Corp, Avanza Bank Holding AB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q1, Wasatch International Growth Fund owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wasatch International Growth's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wasatch+international+growth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wasatch International Growth
  1. Electrocomponents PLC (ECM) - 1,928,577 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Abcam PLC (ABC) - 1,274,439 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.72%
  3. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (540005) - 411,760 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (LALPATHLAB) - 610,745 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Diploma PLC (DPLM) - 643,107 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rakus Co Ltd (3923)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Rakus Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1650 and $2392, with an estimated average price of $2024.47. The stock is now traded at around $2041.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 498,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hennge KK (4475)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Hennge KK. The purchase prices were between $6780 and $10530, with an estimated average price of $8129.84. The stock is now traded at around $4930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 112,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MedPeer Inc (6095)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in MedPeer Inc. The purchase prices were between $5610 and $8810, with an estimated average price of $6993.13. The stock is now traded at around $4865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 111,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CHANGE Inc (3962)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in CHANGE Inc. The purchase prices were between $2954 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3428.97. The stock is now traded at around $3045.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 188,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freee KK (4478)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Freee KK. The purchase prices were between $8250 and $12750, with an estimated average price of $10199.2. The stock is now traded at around $8220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WealthNavi Inc. (7342)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in WealthNavi Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2503 and $3615, with an estimated average price of $2983.53. The stock is now traded at around $4420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BayCurrent Consulting Inc (6532)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in BayCurrent Consulting Inc by 97.80%. The purchase prices were between $15770 and $26090, with an estimated average price of $20591.2. The stock is now traded at around $32350.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $59.13, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 519,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abcam PLC (ABC)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Abcam PLC by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,274,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Avon Rubber PLC by 68.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 330,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Future PLC (FUTR)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Future PLC by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 401,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Asahi Intecc Co Ltd (7747)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Asahi Intecc Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2977 and $3765, with an estimated average price of $3317.55.

Sold Out: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. The sale prices were between $514.2 and $634.8, with an estimated average price of $561.47.

Sold Out: Homeserve PLC (HSV)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Homeserve PLC. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Sold Out: Cochlear Ltd (COH)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Cochlear Ltd. The sale prices were between $180.38 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $202.69.

Reduced: Infomart Corp (2492)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Infomart Corp by 83.95%. The sale prices were between $846 and $1048, with an estimated average price of $941.34. The stock is now traded at around $914.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 135,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Avanza Bank Holding AB by 31.71%. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $287, with an estimated average price of $259.67. The stock is now traded at around $273.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 489,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ain Holdings Inc (9627)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Ain Holdings Inc by 28.49%. The sale prices were between $6210 and $7410, with an estimated average price of $6909.69. The stock is now traded at around $6620.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 177,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Howden Joinery Group PLC by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $6.62 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.896000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,506,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hypoport AG (HYQ)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Hypoport AG by 23.36%. The sale prices were between $428 and $614, with an estimated average price of $530.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 16,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd (9928)

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $2039 and $2294, with an estimated average price of $2133.14. The stock is now traded at around $1627.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 295,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wasatch International Growth

. Also check out:

1. Wasatch International Growth's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wasatch International Growth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wasatch International Growth's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Wasatch International Growth keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider