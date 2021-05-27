ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Amazon.com Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HD, LOW,

HD, LOW, Added Positions: EA,

EA, Reduced Positions: JPM, BAC, MSFT, AMZN, GD, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, MA, V, LMT, ATVI, TTWO,

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,123,867 shares, 20.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 449,206 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 346,531 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,337,471 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,251 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.99%

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $194.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

