Vector Capital Management, L.P. Buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Zuora Inc

Investment company Vector Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vector Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Vector Capital Management, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 16,509,754 shares, 91.52% of the total portfolio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 1,220,686 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.1% Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,100,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 498,896 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.04%

Vector Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

