Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells Ball Corp, Diageo PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, S&P Global Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells Ball Corp, Diageo PLC, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ServiceNow Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 371,251 shares, 21.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 674,486 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.83%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 120,770 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 545,437 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 234,036 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 127,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.146200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $188.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.000500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 674,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 778.59%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $87.128700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fragasso Group Inc.

. Also check out:

1. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fragasso Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fragasso Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fragasso Group Inc. keeps buying

