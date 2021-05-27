Freeze Tag Launches Team Events With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has officially launched a team event option for the Eventzee application. While in the past, event participants could potentially work as a team under a single Eventzee account, this worked better for in-person events. The extended functionality comes as a highly requested feature from clients, particularly those hosting team-building or ice breaker-style events.

Â âWith virtual events, coordinating with team members in different locations and maybe even different time zones is already difficult,â said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. âWith the Eventzee Teams version, team members can be in different locations and still contribute to their overall teamâs score.âÂ

The main difference between Eventzee team events and regular events is that team events have extra Team Scoring options for event hosts to specify their requirements. Unlike some other scavenger hunt apps, each team memberâs score can affect the overall team score in Eventzee team events, if the host chooses. Event hosts have the flexibility to require all team members to complete a challenge, just one team member, or any number in between. In addition, depending on the member requirement they chose, event hosts can specify whether they want only the top N or bottom N scores to count, or to have all the scores added together.

Event hosts also have the option to create teams and assign participants to them, or to leave it up to their participants to form their own teams. For the latter option, a minimum and maximum number of members can be specified so that teams must be within that range before they can start to work on the challenges. Regardless of which team-forming option event hosts choose, they always have the ability to create their own teams and move participants to different teams, if conflicts arise.Â

In events where participants are allowed to create their own teams, the team captains are given a Team Manager role which allows them full control over their members -- they can invite, cancel invites, accept or reject join requests, promote to the Team Manager role, and remove. In addition, the Team area in the Social tab only displays messages from other team members, unlike regular events where the Chat is open to all participants. This private team chat allows team members to use the Eventzee app to plan, strategize, and coordinate their efforts.Â

If youâre interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.Â

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses.Â Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences.Â For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.comÂ

