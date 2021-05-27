Logo
American Exchange Group signs on as Licensee for Ed Hardy in Watches, Jewelry, Handbag, and Accessories Categories

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â American Exchange Group has signed aÂ three-year licensing deal with brand management company Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICON) to be the newÂ exclusiveÂ North AmericanÂ licensee for Ed Hardy watches, jewelry, handbags, and accessories. Ed Hardy is a brand synonymous with tattoo culture; the collection will feature the brand's iconic illustrations with traditional tattoo motifs such as tiger, skull, and floral patterns. The first collection will launch Summer 2021 with watches, sunglasses, hats andÂ additional Summer accessories.

Ed_Hardy_Press_Release.jpg

The Ed Hardy brand is renowned for its bold creativity and fearless originality. It is a reflection on the life of Ed Hardy, known as "The God Father of Modern Tattoos," and it is the brand's mission to honor his legacy. Ed Hardy is built on a global community of unapologetically passionate individuals that are enthusiastic about telling their stories. Art, self-expression, and reinvention are at the heart of the brand.

The collection will launch atÂ nationwide retailers. American Exchange Group will add additional categories for Ed Hardy, including jewelry, handbags, luggage, and cold weather accessories for Q4 2021.

About American Exchange Group
American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing.Â By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories, including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, handbags, and outerwear accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Ed Hardy
Founded by influential tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy, this global lifestyle brand has stormed through the retail fashion landscape for over two decades. The Ed Hardy brand captures today's young and confident audience with a long-standing collection of trademark apparel, accessories, fragrances, and styling tools. Ed Hardy has collaborated with numerous major brands, including Converse and Von Dutch. Today, Ed Hardy's eponymous brand is a global phenomenon. The brand continues to take on multiple collaborations with a focus on the style and personalities of veteran and newer fans.

For more information, visitÂ EdHardyOriginals.comÂ and follow the brand onÂ InstagramÂ andÂ Facebook.

About Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a growing portfolio of consumer brands including: CANDIE'SÂ®, BONGOÂ®, JOE BOXERÂ®, RAMPAGEÂ®, MUDDÂ®, MOSSIMOÂ®, LONDON FOGÂ®, OCEAN PACIFICÂ®, DANSKINÂ®, ROCAWEARÂ®, CANNONÂ®, ROYAL VELVETÂ®, FIELDCRESTÂ®, CHARISMAÂ®, STARTERÂ®, WAVERLYÂ®, ZOO YORKÂ®, UMBROÂ®, LEE COOPERÂ®, ECKO UNLTDÂ®, MARC ECKOÂ®, and ARTFUL DODGERÂ®. In addition, Iconix owns interests in the MATERIAL GIRLÂ®, ED HARDYÂ®, MODERN AMUSEMENTÂ®, BUFFALOÂ®, HYDRAULICÂ®, and PONYÂ® brands. The Company licenses its brands to a network of leading retailers and manufacturers that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages its brands to drive greater consumer awareness and equity.

For more information, please visitÂ Iconixbrand.com.Â Â 

favicon.png?sn=NY93131&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-exchange-group-signs-on-as-licensee-for-ed-hardy-in-watches-jewelry-handbag-and-accessories-categories-301301268.html

SOURCE American Exchange Group

