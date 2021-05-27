Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ( VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that management will provide a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place June 1-4, 2021.



Presentation details:

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET) Presenter: Marshall Fordyce, MD, CEO and Founder of Vera

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Companyâs website, www.veratx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Veraâs lead program is atacicept, a fusion protein that is in development for IgA nephropathy, a disease with high unmet medical need and no approved therapies. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where ataciceptâs reduction of autoantibodies may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis (LN), a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information please visit www.veratx.com.

