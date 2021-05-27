Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2021.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for EducatorsÂ® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

