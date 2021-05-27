DTE Energy announces redemption of 2016 Series B 5.375% junior subordinated debentures

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DTE Energy announces redemption of 2016 Series B 5.375% junior subordinated debentures

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

DTE Energy, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT â DTE Energy (: DTE) announced today, 5/27/2021, the full redemption of all outstanding 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures (:DTJ). The 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be redeemed on June 30, 2021. The redemption price is 100 percent of the unpaid principal amount of the 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, June 30, 2021. The 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be called for redemption in minimum denominations of $25 and in multiples of $25. Â 

Holders owning 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information. Â 

For more information, holders of the 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057, or by calling 800-254-2826. Â 

About DTE EnergyÂ 

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.Â 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein is as of the date of this release. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âexpect,â âmay,â âcould,â âprojected,â âaspiration,â âplansâ and âgoalsâ signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

ti?nf=ODI0NDY5NyM0MjA2MzY3IzIxOTM0NjY=
51c098d4-fbc3-4fbd-a0e9-666347899464
Pete TernesDTE Energy313.235.5555
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment