DTE Energy announces redemption of 2016 Series B 5.375% junior subordinated debentures

DTE Energy, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT â DTE Energy (: DTE) announced today, 5/27/2021, the full redemption of all outstanding 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures (:DTJ). The 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be redeemed on June 30, 2021. The redemption price is 100 percent of the unpaid principal amount of the 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, June 30, 2021. The 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be called for redemption in minimum denominations of $25 and in multiples of $25. Â

Holders owning 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information. Â

For more information, holders of the 2016 Series B 5.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057, or by calling 800-254-2826. Â

About DTE EnergyÂ

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.Â



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein is as of the date of this release. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âexpect,â âmay,â âcould,â âprojected,â âaspiration,â âplansâ and âgoalsâ signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.