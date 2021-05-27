SP Plus Corporation Adds Touchless Mobility, Parking & Commerce Services at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced the addition of touchless reservation and commerce options to its services at Charles M. Schulz â Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, California.



SP+ manages the three parking facilities located near the airport terminal and is rolling out key components to the overall improvement and modernization plan by STS to provide an enhanced, safer and touchless parking experience. Through Sphereâ¢, SP+âs industry-leading suite of technology solutions, a new pay-by-phone option conveniently removes the need to obtain and redeem a parking ticket at long term lots A and B.

Each entry and exit lane has signage to instruct parkers on how to use the pay-by-phone option, along with a Sphere Remote Management System intercom to provide in-lane, 24/7 support from a centrally-located command center.



âItâs exciting to see the new parking commerce system and the other plans we have with SP+ to come to fruition as part of our overall commitment to safely and efficiently transport our travellers from the beginning to the end of their trip,â commented Jon Stout, Airport Manager for STS.

The pay-by-phone option complements the airportâs new touchless reservation system, which allows customers to pre-book and pay for their parking stay on sonomacountyairport.org/parking with the ability to reserve a space close to the terminal. To encourage visitors to explore everything the Charles M. Schulz â Sonoma County Airport has to offer, parking customers who pre-book a spot via the new reservation system may receive valuable discounts to onsite restaurants or other promotions.

SP+ is also helping the airport build a commerce site for purchasing popular branded merchandise, which has traditionally only been available for in-store purchases. An online commerce site is expected to launch later this year.

âSP+ is able to offer STS a full suite of technologies to help them fulfil their modernization plan and meet the new demands of todayâs travellers,â said Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+Â facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visitÂ www.spplus.com.

