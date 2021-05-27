Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Also check out: (Free Trial)
HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (:NX) (âQuanexâ or the âCompanyâ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Companyâs common stock, payable June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.
Scott Zuehlke
About Quanex
Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.
Contact:
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
[email protected]
