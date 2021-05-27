Logo
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Update on NDA Review

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc ( ITRM) (the âCompanyâ), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company participated in a late-cycle meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (âFDAâ) yesterday. During the meeting, the FDA shared issues still under review regarding the Companyâs new drug application (âNDAâ) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen and the Company responded to these issues. The FDA has determined that an Advisory Committee meeting is not currently necessary. The review of the NDA is ongoing and the Company was informed that the FDA continues to work toward the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Companyâs plans, strategies and prospects for its business, including with respect to the timing of review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the new drug application for oral sulopenem, including whether an advisory committee may be necessary and the resolution of substantive review issues raised by the FDA, and the market potential for sulopenem. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as âmay,â âbelieves,â âintends,â âseeks,â âanticipates,â âplans,â âestimates,â âexpects,â âshould,â âassumes,â âcontinues,â âcould,â âwould,â âwill,â âfuture,â âpotentialâ or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Companyâs actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside the Companyâs control, including the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, changes in public policy or legislation, commercialization plans and timelines, if oral sulopenem is approved, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, the accuracy of the Companyâs expectations regarding how far into the future the Companyâs cash on hand will fund the Companyâs ongoing operations, the impact of COVID-19 and related responsive measures thereto, risks and uncertainties concerning the outcome, impact, effects and results of the Companyâs evaluation of corporate, strategic, financial and financing alternatives, including the terms, timing, structure, value, benefits and costs of any corporate, strategic, financial or financing alternative and the Companyâs ability to complete one at all and other factors discussed under the caption âRisk Factorsâ in its Annual Report on Form 10- Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ) on May 14, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent the Companyâs beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:
Judy Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
312-778-6073
[email protected]

