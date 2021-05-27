InMode to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announcedÂ that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Yair Malca will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies salesperson. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at:Â https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the live presentation.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel RF technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

+1 917-607-8654Â

