Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, ONÂ andÂ BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference onÂ Thursday, June 3, 2021Â atÂ 11:00am EDT. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive OfficerÂ John Valliant, Ph.D.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website atÂ https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.Â Â

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform which includes internal research and development capabilities, manufacturing and supply chain expertise, and the Company's proprietary Fast-Clearâ¢ linker technology.

