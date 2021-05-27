Autodesk's Chief Legal Officer Announces Retirement After 23-Year Run

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) today announced the retirement ofÂ Pascal W. Di Fronzo, the company'sÂ executive vice president of corporate affairsÂ and chief legal officer, following 23 successful years at the company. Di Fronzo's distinguished career has been an integral part of Autodesk's business success and continued evolution.

"Pascal has been a trusted counselor and steward of Autodesk and our customers," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "Pascal's contributions to Autodesk are many and have been incredibly impactful, and I want to thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Di Fronzo joined Autodesk in 1998, became general counsel in 2006 and during that time has been responsible for managing all of Autodesk's legal matters, providing counsel to the CEO and Board of Directors, overseeing Autodesk's government affairs and public policy work and leading Autodesk's corporate development activity. During his time at Autodesk, Di Fronzo received the Legends in Law Award from the Burton Awards for Legal Achievement, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association, in recognition of his outstanding work as a corporate general counsel.

"My time at Autodesk has been a career highlight," said Di Fronzo. "It has been a pleasure working with everybody at the company and I'm enormously proud of everything we have accomplished together. I'm confident that the best is yet to come for Autodesk."

Di Fronzo will serve in his current role until December 2021. Autodesk will begin a search to fill the chief legal officer position as Di Fronzo transitions out of this role.

