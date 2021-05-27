Autodesk's Chief Legal Officer Announces Retirement After 23-Year Run

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Autodesk's Chief Legal Officer Announces Retirement After 23-Year Run

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Di Fronzo Departing Company; Will Retire December 2021

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) today announced the retirement ofÂ Pascal W. Di Fronzo, the company'sÂ executive vice president of corporate affairsÂ and chief legal officer, following 23 successful years at the company. Di Fronzo's distinguished career has been an integral part of Autodesk's business success and continued evolution.

Autodesk_Logo.jpg

"Pascal has been a trusted counselor and steward of Autodesk and our customers," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "Pascal's contributions to Autodesk are many and have been incredibly impactful, and I want to thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Di Fronzo joined Autodesk in 1998, became general counsel in 2006 and during that time has been responsible for managing all of Autodesk's legal matters, providing counsel to the CEO and Board of Directors, overseeing Autodesk's government affairs and public policy work and leading Autodesk's corporate development activity. During his time at Autodesk, Di Fronzo received the Legends in Law Award from the Burton Awards for Legal Achievement, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association, in recognition of his outstanding work as a corporate general counsel.

"My time at Autodesk has been a career highlight," said Di Fronzo. "It has been a pleasure working with everybody at the company and I'm enormously proud of everything we have accomplished together. I'm confident that the best is yet to come for Autodesk."

Di Fronzo will serve in his current role until December 2021. Autodesk will begin a search to fill the chief legal officer position as Di Fronzo transitions out of this role.

About AutodeskÂ 
AutodeskÂ makes software for people who make things.â¯If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything.â¯For more information visitâ¯autodesk.comâ¯or follow @autodesk.Â 

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.Â 

Â© 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.Â 

favicon.png?sn=SF91888&sd=2021-05-27 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesks-chief-legal-officer-announces-retirement-after-23-year-run-301301167.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF91888&Transmission_Id=202105271605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF91888&DateId=20210527
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment